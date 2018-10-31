Charley Beats Them All

Gyan investements CEO presenting items to the school

Charley Company emerged tops in the inter-company novices boxing competition at their camp at Shai Hills in the Greater Accra Region,

The competition, arranged by the Basic Infantry Training Course 1 of the Army Recruit Training School, marked the closing ceremony of the inter-company juvenile bouts.

It was aimed at equipping the recruits with various self-defense techniques and physical fitness in times of combat. The recruits were grouped in their respective companies being Alpha Company, Bravo Company and the Charley Company respectively for the competition.

At the climax of the five day competition the Charley Company emerged winners with a total number of 116 points; keenly followed by Bravo Company with a total of 84 points and the Alpha Company coming in third with 80 points.

Thomas Laryea of the Charley Company was named the Best Male boxer and Edutei Priscilla from the Bravo Company emerging the best female boxer and Gideon Boateng of the Charley Company was the gallant loser as he demonstrated great effort despite him losing. These winners were both presented with trophies, medals and certificates.

In a closing remark, Colonel Albert Asiamah, the deputy director, manpower planning and the commanding logistics officer of the army training command, commended the recruits for a good job done and to the winning recruits for exhibiting bravery and endurance. He highlighted the essence of the training and the competition stating that it was to test the physical fitness of the recruits and gear them up for future combats so they come out highly trained both physically and mentally as should be of soldiers and be capable of taking up tasks when the need arises.

Competition patron, Sammy Anim Addo, CEO of Gyan Investments, Baby Jet Promotions and Asamoah Gyan Foundation expressed joy and the willingness of his team in assisting the training school in the various areas needed hence his immense participation of supporting the novices boxing competition as and when it comes up as it is the vision of his company to project boxing in the field of sports to equip and discover young talents and training them in the field as professional. He pledged his support to the training school.

Baby Jet Promotions and Gyan Investments made a donation of boxing gloves, protective gear and hand wraps to BITC after the competition to help boost the promotion of the sport.

Among other dignitaries present was the Member of Parliament for Shai –Osudoku Constituency, Hon. Linda Akweley Ocloo.

By Charles Cheku Armah