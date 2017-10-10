Charges Against ‘Delta Force 13’ Dropped

The 13 members of the pro-government vigilante group, Delta Force have had charged against them dropped by the Police based on the advice of the Attorney General.

The 13 were earlier charged with conspiracy to commit crime, assault on public officer and causing unlawful damage.

The 13 were arrested and charged after they stormed and chased out the Ashanti regional security coordinator from his office demanding he be replaced by one of their own.

On Tuesday, October 10, 2017, the prosecutor, ACP Okyere Darko, applied for withdrawal of the earlier charges in court based on the advice by the AG.

The Circuit court presided over by Mrs. Mary Nsenkyire, accordingly discharged the accused but the Delta Forces 13 were quickly rearrested and charged with rioting.

-Starrfmonline