Champs League Quarters Draw: Liverpool vs Man City, Real Madrid vs Juventus

The Champions League quarter-final draw has been made and there are, as you’d expect, some interesting match-ups.

The final pairing saw Liverpool drawn with Man City, meaning that there is an all-Premier League clash to look forward to. Jurgen Klopp’s side are the top scorers in the competition so far with 28 goals and City are no slouches either. Indeed, if their previous meetings this year are anything to go by, this will be a goal-fest.

Holders Real Madrid have been drawn against Juventus in a repeat of last season’s final, while Barcelona have been handed an assignment against Roma.

Sevilla, who are taking part in the quarter-final of the Champions League for the first time must travel to Germany to face Jupp Heynkes’ Bayern Munich.

-Goal