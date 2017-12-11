Champions League last 16 draw: Man Utd vs Sevilla, Real Madrid vs PSG, Barcelona vs Chelsea

Holders Real face a difficult task in the form of the French giants, while Jose Mourinho’s side must travel to SpainHolders Real face a difficult task in the form of the French giants, while Jose Mourinho’s side must travel to Spain

Manchester United have been drawn against Sevilla in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Real Madrid must overcome Paris Saint-Germain if they are to defend their title.

As group winners, both United and PSG will be away in the first-leg matches, which are due to be played in February and they will host the second-leg games in March.

The draw, which took place at UEFA headquarters on Monday, also paired Liverpool with Porto and Manchester City with Basel.

Tottenham must travel to Italy after being drawn against Juventus, while Roma face Shakhtar Donetsk.

Chelsea, meanwhile, face a daunting task after they were handed a tie against Barcelona. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, will take on Turkish giants Besiktas.

Champions League last 16 games are provisionally scheduled to take place in February and March 2018.

The first legs will be contested on February 13/14/20/21 and the second legs will be played on March 6/7/13/14.

All seeded group winners will play away in the first legs before hosting the second legs at home.

Juventus vs Tottenham

Basel vs Manchester City

Porto vs Liverpool

Sevilla vs Manchester United

Real Madrid vs PSG

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Roma

Chelsea vs Barcelona

Bayern Munich vs Besiktas

