Chamber Of Commerce Supports ‘One District’ One Factory’

Alan Kyeremanteng – Minister designate for Trade and Industry

The Sekondi-Takoradi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (STCCI), has expressed keen interest in participating in the government’s “One District One Factory Initiative,” which is captured in the manifesto of the ruling party.

The STCCI has also determined to advocate and participate in the formation and implementation of all the government policies, which would result in socio-economic development of the Western Region and Ghana as a whole.

The Chamber is enthused about the government’s decision to partner private local and foreign investors to develop large scale strategic anchor industries to serve as growth poles for the economy.

According to the STCCI, it is stipulated in the manifesto of the ruling party that the current government would enforce local content provisions by developing efficient and competitive local supplier networks for the goods and services that industry needed and could realistically be sourced locally.

“To facilitate this, the government has decided to develop a National Industrial Sub-contracting Exchange to link Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) with large-scale enterprises”, the Chamber noted.

It continued “As such, STCCI will work closely with the government to ensure that the National Industrial Sub-contracting exchange becomes a reality”.

Mr Ato Van-Ess, Chairman of the STCCI made this known during this year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Chamber in Takoradi.

Railways

He regretted that the lack of a modern, integrated, and well-maintained transportation infrastructure in the country, was one of the weakest links in the nation’s development.

He was then happy that the current government had the intention to develop a modern railway network with strong economic lineages adding” the Western and Eastern Lines will be completely overhauled”.

“This will facilitate the haulage of bauxite, manganese, cocoa, cement, iron ore and other bulk commodities as well as the transportation of people”, he added.

Mr Van-Ess disclosed that in order to play an active role in the ensuring a functional rail system in Ghana, the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce, which is STCCI’s main partner, was sending a German Railway expert to kick-start the discussion on achieving a functional rail network.

“As such, the government’s creation of the Railway Ministry, falls directly into STCCI vision of a functional rail system and we will ensure that we play active role in the success of the ministry”, he stressed.

The Ports

Mr Van-Ess applauded the government’s intention to continue the expansion of the ports and fully automate the process for clearing goods and vehicles, which would lead to a reduction in port charges and fees.

He believed that the expansion and modernisation of the Tema and Takoradi harbours in collaboration with the private sector, would among other things help boost economic activities in the localities and their environs.

He noted that the STCCI had always advocated for making the Takoradi Harbour independent, explaining that a self-governing harbour would facilitate the speedy realization of its goals.

“We believe that the Takoradi Harbour is more than capable of handling its own affairs and should not be accountable to Tema Port”.

GNPC Relocation

He pointed out that the STCCI supported the government’s initiative of sending the headquarters of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to the Western Region.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi