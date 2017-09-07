CHAG Launches Golden Jubilee Celebration

Most Rev Philip Naameh delivering a speech at the launch of the golden jubilee

The Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) has launched its golden jubilee celebration under the theme: ‘50 Years of Christian Health Service Delivery; Improving & Sustaining Innovations’.

Most Rev Philip Naameh, President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, speaking at the launch, stated that CHAG has a cause to celebrate 50 years of their exemplary contribution to the Ghanaian health sector and for serving as stewards and servants of Christ’s healing ministry over the years.

He said CHAG has provided health, healing and hope to millions of people, including mothers, children, the aged and the disabled over the years, adding that by the grace of God, lives and livelihoods have been restored in many ways through its services.

Most Rev Naameh, however, bemoaned the challenges facing the association, disclosing that CHAG’s contributions in the health sector have not been without changes and challenges.

He said, “We continue to endure the debilitating effects of NHIS indebtedness, which continues to adversely affect CHAG institutions’ capacity to provide equitable quality and affordable healthcare to our people”.

The General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, urged CHAG to pay due respect to churches by making member-churches own the operations of their hospitals.

He stated that donors were withdrawing from supporting Christian-based health facilities, and CHAG would fall on members of the churches to sustain the health sector through numerous contributions.

Dr Opuni-Frimpong charged CHAG to send the anniversary celebration to the congregation for the members to know that CHAG’s achievements are their achievements as well and not CHAG’s alone.

“Make this celebration, church members celebration because some of our hospitals, church members, through either tithes or offerings made significant contribution but they do not know, so at the moment, their commitment is waning and it is becoming difficult for us to mobilize resources from ordinary members from church contribution and services to the health service delivery,” he explained.

Peter Yeboah, Executive Director of CHAG, stated that the launch of the golden jubilee celebration seeks new plans, programmes and partnerships to co-create innovations to improve population health, as well as strengthen the health system for a better Ghana.

He, however, added that the association “needs strategic partnerships for successful and scalable interventions as well as effective operational frameworks to make healthcare more accessible, affordable and acceptable to millions of Ghanaians who have legitimate claims on our vocations and professions.”

Mr Yeboah commended the church leaders and founding fathers of CHAG as well as successive governments for their immense contributions and partnership.

He added that the model of church and state partnership for health provides best guarantee for the health of Ghanaians.

