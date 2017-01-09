Celebs Congratulate Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The inauguration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the fifth president of the Fourth Republic of Ghana has attracted exciting reactions from the country’s creative arts industry.

Industry players took to their social media pages to congratulate and celebrate the new president, as well as wish him well in his call to govern his country.

Below are some of the comments from the celebs on social media:

Prince David Osei

“His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President of Ghana

(5th President of the 4th Republic) God bless you Sir!!I believe and I know God who has honored you this day will grant you enormous wisdom and power to rule this great nation and make Ghana great again …we are solidly behind you in prayers…God bless our motherland Ghana.. LONGLIVE the BLACK STAR OF AFRICA. Finally, the Elephant is in…the Tusk of the elephant stands for supremacy..Onapoooskiiiiiii.”

Okyeame Quophie

“Being a Ghanaian must stand for something!” (HE Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, the just sworn-in President of the Republic of Ghana).

Well said. The greatest and most promising speech ever made in contemporary years – a mark of leadership of transformation. Well said Mr President! We need some national psyching and identity into responsible and patriotic people. My hope has been heightened. Even that will be enough if you accomplish it – may the Lord grace you. We critically and urgently need human identification and transformation as a people. Only true leaders can cause that to happen.

Bismark The Joke

May the good Lord guide you in your office. Hashtag President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. God is the reason ….. peace.

Kwaw Kese

“The man who never gave up on his dreams. You more than worked hard. Congrats Mr President Nana Akufo-Addo.”

Funny Face

Even if the swearing in sword or staff is to be announced missing, cutlass will be used to swear Nana into his presidential office!! It is his day … Congrats!!

Regina Van Helvert

Congratulations going out to the new president of the Republic of Ghana.

Okyeame Kwame

“Being a Ghanaian is more than holding a birth certificate; it is a responsibility on all of us to build a prosperous and a fair nation.

Congratulations to you, H.E @NAkufoaddo

I am proud to be Ghanaian.”

Lydia Forson

Seeing former leaders congratulate @NAkufoaddo, share jokes and laughter has been the highlight of this. What a day to be Ghanaian.

Nii Funny

“Akufo-Addo has taken over we pray God enables him to deliver on his campaign promises, especially free SHS and jobs. Congratulations to NPP and Ghana.”

Stacy Amoateng

“In God’s time always comes to great perfection. Ghana has won again. God bless our homeland Ghana.”

Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD)

Congratulations Nana Addo… President of the Republic of Ghana.

Michael Darlington Seddoh

“My president, our president, president of the Republic of Ghana, congrats His Excellency Mr President God crowns his own.”

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50

Email: fdee500@yahoo.com)