Celebrities Endorse Wli Waterfall

Van Vicker

Some celebrities who had the chance to visit the Wli Waterfall in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region, had endorsed the fall as a global destination worth visiting.

The trio, Van Vicker a multiple award winning actor, Edem, a prolific hiplife artist and Lucky Mensah, a highlife prodigy, was elated at the sight of the waterfall and described it as heaven on earth.

They made the affirmations when they joined the Tourism Ministry, led by the Minister, Madam Catherine Afeku, on a three-day tour of tourist sites in the Volta Region.

The tour was to promote coastal tourism under the “say no to open defaecation on beaches” campaign as well as the facilitation of access and improved infrastructure and management of tourist sites in the Volta Region.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE at the Wli Waterfall, Edem indicated that “it is a place to be. It is worth every dime, time and resource spent to be here. It feels like heaven.”

Van Vicker also said, “…look at this (pointing at the fall), who wouldn’t want to see this. Who wouldn’t want to be here? This is heaven.”

He was hopeful that the new upgrades proposed by the Tourism Ministry will make the place even better. He also urged government to, as a matter of urgency, work on the deplorable Eastern Corridor road to boost patronage and increase revenue.

Lucky Mensah on the other hand said, “Wli is a wonderful place. You can’t get this anywhere in the world.” He was optimistic that when more celebrities use Wli and the many tourist sites as movie and video locations, they will rival other sites as preferred destination of tourists.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Madam Afeku said the celebrities were on the trip as tourism ambassadors who can use their popularity and social media following to boost local and international tourism.

The strategy by the Ministry has already seen some massive interest as the combined social media engagements of the trio over the weekend is over 500,000.

People who also met them at the various locations, mobbed them and took pictures and selfies with them.

From Fred Duodu, Wli (k.duodu@yahoomail.com)