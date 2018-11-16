Cece Twum, 4 Others For ‘Ogyacious Praiz’ Concert Tonight

Cece Twum

Five celebrated gospel artistes have been invited to perform at the maiden edition of ‘Ogyacious Praiz Concert’, which is slated for today at the National Theatre in Accra.

The performing gospel artistes billed for the event are Apostle Oko Hackman, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto (KODA), Cece Twum, Francis Amo and Patience Nyarko.

They will perform alongside the headline artiste, Pastor Kofy, King’s Crew, among others.

The artistes will treat Ghanaian gospel music fans to unforgettable live musical performances.

The concert, which is expected to attract thousands of gospel music fans from all walks of life, will also feature two surprise guest artistes.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, the organisers pointed out that the show will be different from other gospel shows held in the country because the time has come for Ghana to experience the presence of God through worship.

“The purpose of the concert is to further reach the people with the message of the Gospel of Christ in a fashion so simple, yet effective. It’s high time Christians stopped sitting in their corners and but taking centre stage to spread the Gospel of Jesus by truly revealing Jesus,” the organisers added.

The ‘Ogyacious Praiz Concert’ is put together by Brainstorm Concept.

By George Clifford Owusu