Cease Fire Now! …Now Fitz Tells Hearts

Nana Fitzgerald Bakers Wood

Seasoned football Administrator, Nana Fitzgerald Bakers Wood, has expressed worry over the current internal wrangling in Hearts of Oak.

He has, as a result, petitioned directors of the Club and stakeholders to as a matter of urgency called for a truce.

He revealed in an interview at his Mile 7 residence that what the Phobians are experiencing is normal to any club, and therefore should handle the matter with tact.

According to the former Corners boss, going public via the media to wash their dirty linen was not the best of approaches.

He pointed out that the current crisis is bound to happen in future like it happens to every club, and has suggested a meeting by the club’s top hierarchy to solve the issue.

Nana said “l am appealing to the directors of the club and all

stakeholders to cease fire, it’s not healthy. Going to the media will not help matters.

“What the club is going through is common to all clubs, this will not be the last time so l suggest that the club’s directors meet and address the issue.”

He added Togbe has no doubt spent a lot on the club, and should be commended. The Harry Zakkours, Alhaji Hearts, Frank Nelsons should come together behind close doors to resolve the issue.”

Player contract crisis hit the club lately; resulting in unrest among the club’s fraternity.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum