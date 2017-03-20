CDH-Phoenix Holds HR Star Awards

(Right to left) Dr. Edward Kwapong (right), Ebenezer Agbettor (middle) and John Wilson-President of IHRMP (far left)

The Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners (IHRMP) Ghana will host CDH-Phoenix’s first Ghana HR Star Awards as part of efforts to enhance human resource management in Ghana and reward outstanding and best HR Practice.

The awards, which is under the theme, ‘Human Capital and National Development’ will be held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

The awards is being sponsored by CDH-Phoenix, GCB Bank, Ghana Water Co. Ltd, Tullow Ghana, Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, Fidelity Bank, Lube Oil, La Palm Hotel, Raincoat Roofing System, Unilever Ghana and South Akim Rural Bank.

Media partners are Graphic Communication Group Limited, Multimedia Group, DAILY GUIDE, New Times Corporation, Today Newspaper and Parliamentary News.

According to the Chairman of the Awards Committee, Dr. Edward Kwapong, who doubles as Vice-President of the Institute, nominations have been received for the various categories.

The categories are Best Organization in Learning & Development Practice – (Private/Public Sectors), Best Organization in Employee Relations Practice – (Private/Public Sectors), Best Organization in Rewards Management Practice – (Private/Public Sectors), Best Organization in Performance Management – (Private/Public Sectors), Best Organization in Recruitment and Selection – (Private/Public Sectors) and HR Practitioner of the Year – (Private/Public Sectors).

The rest are Best Talent Management Strategy – (Private/Public Sectors), Most Successful Change Management Programme – (Private/Public Sectors), Best Use of CSR in HR – (Private/Public Sectors), Most Innovative Use of Technology – (Private/Public Sectors) and Best Workplace Diversity Strategy – (Private/Public Sectors).