 CBC Rates Boxers

Commonwealth Boxing Council (CBC) has rated some of the country’s boxers at its recent Directors Conference held in London last month.

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Peter Zwennes was at the Conference held at the Marlborough House in London where a significant number of Ghanaian Boxers were rated in the various weight divisions.

The boxers rated are;

Super middleweight: Emmanuel Martey, Habib Ahmed and Emmanuel Agyei Anim.

Super featherweight: Maxwell Awuku, Joseph Laryea and Oluwaseun Joseph Wahab.

Featherweight: Felix Williams, Isaac Sackey (Provisional).

Super bantamweight: Emmanuel Quartey and Raymond Commey

Bantamweight: Duke Micah (Champion), Prince Octopus Dzanie (Provisional).

Middleweight: Obadai Sai.

Welterweight: Frederick Lawson, Richmond Djarbeng, Patrick Allotey.

Superlightweight: Robert Quaye and Kpakpo Allotey.

Lightweight: Richard Commey, Rafael Mensah, Sheriff Quaye.

According to a press release signed by Patrick Johnson, the General Secretary of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), the Council ordered some of the reigning Champions to make mandatory title defences by certain deadlines.

Among those ordered were the reigning Champion Sean Dodd of England who is to defend his title against Ghana’s Richard Commey by the 31st day of December 2017.

The winner of the fight between the reigning Featherweight Champion Jason Canningham of England and Peace Belloti also of England to be held on October 28, is to defend his title against Ghana’s Felix Williams by March 1, 2018.

The reigning Super Bantanweight Champion Ashley Lane of England is to defend his title against Ghana’s Emmanuel Quartey March 31, 2018.

The reigning Bantamweight Champion Duke Micah of Ghana is to defend his title against a mandatory contender to be confirmed December 31, 2017.

Isaac Sackey to be rated if he wins his upcoming fight against Kamarudeen Boyefio on October 21, 2017.

Prince Octopus Dzanie is to be rated if he wins his upcoming fight against Gabriel Odoi Laryea on the 21st of October 2017.

