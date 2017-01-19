Cat Suffers Unusual Punishment

The cat swatting at the top of the pole

THE RESIDENTS of Begoro in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern Region on Tuesday morning became bewildered when they found a cat on top of a concrete light pole, where they believed the animal had passed the night.

Men, women, young and old were still scratching their heads to find answers as to how the cat got there and how it managed to remain on top of the light pole through the night until the following morning. Many of them concluded that the pussy might be a repository of a witchcraft spirit.

The news spread like wildfire and people rushed from their homes to have a look at the imposing spectacle. They became convinced in their suspicions that the feline animal was a witch that had got stuck on the pole; till a young man appeared on the scene and claimed ownership of the stranded cat.

His efforts to get the cat down from the pole proved futile so he solicited assistance from personnel of the Electricity Company of Ghana who climbed the pole and removed the cat for him.

However, residents of Begoro and its environs were still shaking their heads in disbelief. The issue, currently, has become the most trending story in the Begoro township.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Begoro