Castro Is Dead– Diver Claims

A Ghanaian diver, Samuel Odartey Lamptey, is alleging he found the dead body of Ghanaian hip-life musician, Castro, four days after he and his friend, Janet Bandu, got missing on the Volta River in Ada, three years ago.

He alleged that Asamoah Gyan, Captain of the Black Stars, is fully aware he found their bodies, and wondered why he hasn’t told Ghanaians the truth till now.

“It is painful they painted a picture that Castro was alive and didn’t tell the truth that Castro was dead. I confirmed to them that Castro died. I saw them under the water and they were dead,” Samuel Odartey revealed.

Castro, born Theophilus Tagoe, together with Janet Bandu, disappeared near the estuary at Ada while jet-skiing at the Aqua Safari in 2014.

Their disappearance raised a lot of questions about whether they were alive or not, after all attempts to find their bodies proved futile.

It is believed that when someone drowns in any water body, the dead body should be washed back to the banks after three days. But their bodies could not be found till date.

Some persons have alleged that they had seen him in Togo. Others say he has been hiding in Takoradi, while some believe he is dead.

“It is not true Castro was seen in Togo,” Samuel Lamptey denied claims of Castro found alive in Togo while he was speaking in an interview with broadcaster Kofi Adomah.

According to him, Asamoah Gyan, who was with Castro at the resort before he got missing, sent for him to come help find Castro, two days after the incident.

Samuel Lamptey, who claims he has been retrieving bodies that drown in water bodies, said he found them deep down the Volta River estuary in Ada after he has spent four days in search of the bodies.

“It was two days after they got missing that Asamoah Gyan sent someone to come and called me to search for Castro and I agreed to go and help them. Even though it was in the evening I went to search for them immediately. They rented a canoe for me and I set off. I found them under the water after about four days,” he told Kofi Adomah on Kofi TV.

“When I tried to touch the bodies, a big snake appeared and warned me not to touch them. So I asked what I could do and I was told there was the need for some rituals to be performed for both of them,” he explained.

Samuel Lamptey added that to get Castro’s body back, they needed to have done some rituals for both of them but when he told Asamoah Gyan, he said his concern was Castro and not Janet because he did not know her.

He, however, stated that Castro died because he defied earlier cautions given him by the river gods not to come to the place.