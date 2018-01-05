Castle Gate Estate MD Trial On January 25

An Accra Circuit Court has fixed January 25 to kick-start the trial of Redeemer Worwu, Managing Director of Castle Gate Estate Ghana Limited, who allegedly defrauded an army officer of GH¢10,800, being part-payment for a semi-detached house.

Worwu, who was charged with defrauding by false pretenses, pleaded not guilty, and the court, presided over by Ms Ruby N. A. Aryeetey, admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢10,800 with two sureties.

When the matter was called on Thursday, the complainant told the court that he was not convinced of a search conducted on a parcel of land allegedly offered to him by Worwu.

The trial judge therefore adjourned the matter to January 25 for trial to start.

The prosecutor Chief Inspector Grace Bandoh said the complainant is Captain Delali Ama Adih, a military officer at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Chief Inspector Bandoh said Worwu has an office at Adenta, Accra.

In November 2012, prosecution said Captain Adih saw an advert on television which purported that accused person’s company was selling two to three bedroom detached houses on installment basis at Ashyie.

Prosecution said Captain Adih therefore entered into agreement with the company to buy a two bedroom detached house at the cost of GH¢108,000.00.

According to the prosecution, the complainant was to pay GH¢600.00 over a period of 15 years for the house.

Complainant had to pay up to 18 months before the house would be allocated to her

As at May 2014, the complainant had paid the sum of GH¢10,800.00 and therefore qualified for the house, the prosecutor said.

The prosecution said six months after paying that said amount, Worwu started giving excuses.

Persistent follow-ups from the complainant yielded no positive result.

GNA