Carlos Ahenkorah Suspended

Carlos Ahenkorah

The Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, has been suspended by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA).



His suspension follows his attack on a TMA engineer who was supervising the flattening of unauthorised structures erected on the shoulders of a road in Tema.



The TMA had ordered the engineer to pull down the structures because they were hindering movement and traffic along the stretch.



Mr Ahenkorah stormed the place where the demolition was about to be carried out and allegedly attacked the engineer and prevented the workers from going ahead with the demolition exercise.



Mr Ahenkorah’s actions led to the Public Relations and Complaints Committee (PRCC) of the TMA under the Chairmanship of the presiding member, Richard Fiadomor, suspending him from the assembly.

-Classfmonline