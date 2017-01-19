Car Snatchers Charged For Robbery

The suspects

Three drivers have been dragged before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly snatching a taxi worth GH¢10,000 from one Yaw Frimpong.

The suspects are Kweku Asamoah 27, a Trotro driver; Richard Asare aka Paa Kwesi, 23 and Emmanuel Agyapong aka Kofi Emma, 24 years – both drivers.

According to the prosecutor, Chief Superintendent Duuti Tuaruka, on January 13, this year, at Tantra Hill in Accra, the three men conspired to rob and robbed the said vehicle, with registration number GW 9026 Z.

In the court, presided over by Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, the accused persons variously denied the charges and were remanded into police custody until January 31, 2017.

The facts of the case are that at about 11:30 pm Yaw Frimpong was driving his Kia Pride taxi when Paa Kwesi stopped him at Ofankor to drive all of them to Tantra Hills.

Upon reaching Ola Street at Tantra Hills, Kweku Asamoah asked Yaw to stop for them to alight. As the driver was waiting to be paid for his service, Kweku pointed a gun at him and asked him to step out of the car or get shot.

For fear of his life, Yaw got out of the vehicle and Paa Kwesi took over the driver’s seat and together with his accomplices sped off.

Yaw lodged a complainant at the Mile 7 police station, leading to the confiscation of the car at Fish Pond, near Lapaz, by a police patrol team. A search conducted in the vehicle revealed one live BB cartridge and gun used for the robbery hidden in the engine compartment.

The three admitted the offences in their caution statement.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

jeffdegraft44@yahoo.com