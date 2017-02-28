Car Snatcher Nabbed At Kasoa

Kofi Panyn in police grips

The Kasoa District police has arrested one out of three suspected armed robbers who allegedly snatched a taxi from its driver after hiring his services.

The suspect, identified as Kofi Panyn, together with his other accomplices named only as Power and Eden, reportedly engaged the taxi driver from Winneba to Opeikuma, near Budumburam – Liberia Camp.

On their way, the suspects allegedly pulled a knife at the driver and succeeded in snatching the vehicle from him.

The Kasoa District Police Commander, DSP Alfred Koda who confirmed the arrest to DAILY GUIDE, said the suspects committed the act on February 12, 2017 at about 1:30 pm.

According to the taxi driver, the suspects asked him to take them to Opeikuma, and on reaching a spot near Opeikuma, Power, who sat behind him, pulled a knife from his pocket and pointed it at him.

According to DSP Alfred Koda, the suspects then ordered him to stop and surrender the keys to the vehicle to them.

In an attempt to resist their command, the suspects pushed the driver out of the car while it was in motion and Kofi Panyn, who sat on the front seat, took over the steering and drove the vehicle towards Gomoa Benin area.

Police intelligence, he said, then led to the arrest of Kofi Panyn from his hideout at Gomoa Asikuma together with the car.

He had then re-sprayed the vehicle into a different colour and was using it.

A search conducted in his room revealed the driver’s licence of the victim, and a woofer formally fixed in the vehicle by the owner.

Panyn, at the time of arrest, admitted the offence and named Power and Eden as his accomplices.

The two are currently at large and are being hunted by the police.

Panyn was later arraigned before the Ofankor circuit court presided over by Ebenezer Osei Darko, and was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment after admitting and pleading in court for forgiveness.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)