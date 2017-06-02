Captain Mahama’s Murder: Two More Suspects Arrested In Brong Ahafo

Some of the suspects

Two more suspects alleged to be directly linked to the murder of Captain Maxwell Mahama at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region, have been arrested by Police in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The two were heard by some market women at Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region narrating how the Captain was murdered.

Their discussion suggested their presence at the scene when the incident happened, thus the women informed the police, and the two had to be arrested.

Citi News’ Mashoud Kombat reports that the police are tight-lipped on the details about the suspects.

He added that the said suspects cooperated fully with the Police while at the Brong Ahafo regional command, and reportedly mentioned the names of some persons involved in the lynching of the officer.

The two have since been transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service in Accra.

The Police are currently on the lookout for persons believed to be involved in the murder of Capt. Mahama who was lynched and partly burnt at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region on Monday, May 29, 2017.

Initial reports said he was mistaken for an armed robber by residents after he was seen jogging in civilian clothes with a gun on him. Later, reports suggested that he was attacked and killed by the townsfolk, who identified him as a soldier deployed to stop them from undertaking illegal small-scale mining in the area.

About seven persons have so far been arrested and are in Police custody pending a reappearance in court on 19th June 2017 to stand trial for the offence.

The seven include an assemblyman for the area who is said to have masterminded the attack.

The Police has said that it is working assiduously to ensure that anyone involved in the killing is brought to book.

