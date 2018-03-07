Cape Coast Technical University VC Suspended

Prof Lawrence Atepor

The Vice Chancellor of the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU), Prof Lawrence Atepor, has been asked by the ministry of education to proceed on leave to allow investigations into allegation of impropriety.

This was stated in a letter signed by Prof. Mohammed Salifu, Executive Secretary of National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE), and sighted by DAILY GUIDE.

The letter alleged lots of breaches of rules, disregard for due process and directives from the judicial authorities as well as lack of accountability in the use of resources of the institution.

It states in part, “In view of the seriousness of these allegations and following appropriate consultations in the absence of a Governing Council, I am to inform you that a decision has been taken to suspend you from office as Rector of the CCTU with immediate effect.”

The letter further ordered him to hand over to the Pro-Vice Chancellor to act as Vice Chancellor until the probe is over.

From Joseph Annan, Cape Coast