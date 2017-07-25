“We Can’t Spend Our Time Attacking Each Other In Power”- Freddie Blay

Hon. Freddy Blay (right) Regional Chairman, Ibrahim Mutala(middle) John Boadu(left)

The Acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Hon. Fredy Blay has assured that, the ruling NPP, will do what will benefit all Ghanaians and will not be divisive on party lines, as leading members of the National Democratic Congress want Ghanaians to believe.

According to him, the Nana Akufo-Addo led government will not deny people opportunities, development projects or services because they are not members of the New Patriotic Party, adding, “… we are all citizens of this country and so the government will attend to community and people’s needs based on assessment and not on party lines.” The National Chairman stressed.

Hon. Blay was addressing members and functionaries of the New Patriotic Party at the Upper East Regional Delegates Congress in Bolgatanga. Members of his entourage included, acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, Council of State member, Alhaji Yirimia, Deputy National Director of the National Youth Employment Agency, Ibrahim Bashiru and Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources and MP for Navrongo Central, Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda.

The Acting National Chairman was worried over an issue raised by Hon. Kofi Adda, and called on all party members, functionaries and supporters in the region, to calm down and agree to work together in peace.

“Even when we were in opposition we worked hard and won power. Now we are in power, we should rather be more united than before, so that the 2020 campaign will be easier. In opposition we won three seats, now that we are in power, we should be able to have more.”

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Adda called on the National Executive of the New Patriotic Party to desist from giving audience to people who always ran to them from the regions to tell bad stories about appointees and functions in the regions and constituencies.

“If you keep listening to them and act upon their falsehoods, you will be doing a great deservice to the Party at the grassroots.These practices are not helping to unite the Party at the grassroots and has to stop, if we want people to commit themselves to the course of the Party in 2020 Campaign.”

As though by design, the Navrongo Central Member of Parliament re-echoed a silent plea that had been going round the Congress venue and even the region from some Parliamentary Candidates.

“National Chairman, the Party has to find a way to engage or support Parliamentary Candidates in the just ended 2016 Elections, to also recover the loss. Some of these people sold their properties and invested in the Party’s campaign and lost their bid, but the Party won. It is not fair to ignore them because some people say they cannot work with them.” Hon. Adda noted.

Soon after the speeches were made, the Delegates expected the Financial Statement Report and the way forward, as well as the region’s proposed Constitutional Amendment to be read for endorsement, but Delegates had to scarter because of a long delay in presenting the Financial Statement.

At the end, just a hand full of Delegate stayed to listen to the Financial Statement Report. Some delegate who left the venue in anger, told the Daily Guide that, they suspected that, their Regional Executives delibrately caused the delay so that, people will leave and will not have the opportunity to scrutinise the Report.

The National Chairman and his entourage are expected to be in the Eastern Region to join the Regional Congress on Wednesday July 26, 2017.

A section of the Delegates

Hon. Freddy Blay being interviewed

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga