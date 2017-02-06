I Can’t Say No To Kotoko …Chibsah

Yusif Alhassan Chibsah

Former Asante Kotoko player Yusif Alhassan Chibsah has said it will be rare for him to turn down an offer from his former club to work in management.

Chibsah speaking in an interview with Kumasi Abusua FM reiterated because of his love for his boyhood club, turning an offer down from the new Dr Kwame’s led administration will hard for him.

“It depends on what I am doing now but doesn’t mean if I am called upon to work with the new management I will say no, I can’t reject their call because Kotoko is my former club and I have the team at heart,” he said.

The former midfielder has been in Europe since he retired from active play. He’s been involved in many transfers of Ghanaian players abroad and has also worked for various clubs as a scout.

Chibsah is highly tipped to become the international relations officer of Kotoko per the considered list by Kwame Kyei’s administration.