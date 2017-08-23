There Can’t Be One Founder For Ghana – Blay

Freddie Blay

Acting Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has waded into the debate over the founder(s) of Ghana, emphasizing that: “There can’t be one founder for a country like ours and for that matter there must be founders.”

The Convention People’s Party (CPP), where Mr Blay defected from before joining the NPP, and other pro-Nkrumah entities, explain that the first president of the country, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, is the founder of Ghana.

However, the NPP, which traces its roots to the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), insist that other individuals began the fight for the liberation of the country from colonial rule before Dr Nkrumah was invited to join hence, any celebrations must duly acknowledges those individuals.

For Mr Blay, there can be “a founding father but there can’t be one founder because a lot of people started the struggle and even my uncle was part so he is part of the founders and for that matter it will be better to say founders than one founder”.

-Classfmonline