Canadian Independent College Graduate 21

A group photo with members of the class of 2017

Canadian Independent College Ghana (CIC), a pre-tertiary institution that provides inclusive learning environment, graduated 21 students at the Holiday Inn Hotel, Airport City, Accra over the weekend.

CIC-Ghana, established in 2008, uses curriculum that is directly linked to its parent institution, Canadian Independent College, Waterloo, and it is the only accredited pre-tertiary institution offering 100% university placement for its students.

Each member of the graduation class of 2017 received diploma.

Six graduands additionally received awards for excellence in various disciplines, including Validatarian, Most Improved Student, Citizenship and Ontario Scholar’s award respectively.

The Ontario Scholars award, according to the Principal, Attakora Gyan, is conferred on students who scored an average of 80% or more in their six best Grade 12/pre university courses.

She indicated that the prestigious award by the Ontario Ministry of Education has the signage of Minister of Education of the province.

“We are unique in what we have set ourselves to achieve, and that is why as an institution that is a pacesetter in this industry, strong emphasis is laid on nurturing students to reach their full potential in terms of intellectual, critical thinking, physical and social qualities,” she stated.

The Principal further stated that CIC stands for excellence and integrity.

The Director of Canadian Independent College, Andrews Stephen, lauded the students for adapting to the new curriculum to attain the Ontario High School Diploma.

Mr. Stephen was happy that the holding of the graduation ceremony coincided with Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Dr. Kwadjo Opare-Hammond, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company Limited (PMMC), who represented the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Samira Bawumia at the event, commended the students for successfully completing the high school programme.

He urged them to be focused in order to enter universities and colleges in Canada and elsewhere.

Ms. Josepine Nkrumah, Chairman for National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), called on them to see themselves as ambassadors of their countries.

She also appealed to them to return home after their studies to contribute their quota to national development.

By Solomon Ofori