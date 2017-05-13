Can Pollack Pass First Test? …As Kotoko Host Tema Youth

Steven Pollack

Asante Kotoko new manager Steven Pollack faces a stern test when the Porcupine Warriors welcome Team Youth to the Baba Yara Stadium tomorrow.

Indeed, Kotoko’s precarious situation places him in a tight corner to win the league fixture through any means.

A win offers Kotoko a two-pronged benefits- end their eight winless streak to lower the curtain on the first round of the league and open a new chapter for the second round.

Having hired three coaches just for the first round -Michael Osei, Zdravko Lugarozic and Frimpong Manso, Pollack is believed to be the one with the magic wand to turn things around.

Even before his first test, the playing body has expressed confidence in the coach to end their current woes.

Team Youth, until recently, proved tough customers for Kotoko.

In other clashes, Hearts of Oak will trek to Dansoman to battle Liberty Professionals with struggling Ashgold hosting defending champions Wa All Stars.

Wounded WAFA will seek to breathe life into their title aspirations after losing 1-2 to Hearts on Monday when they welcome Inter Allies to Sogakope.

Great Olympics will travel to play Chelsea at the Golden city Park, while Ebusua Dwarfs play as guests of Elmina Sharks.

Bechem United will battle Aduana Stars in Bechem, with Bolga Stars playing Medeama in Tamale.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum