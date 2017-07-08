Can Medeama Stop Pollack?

Steven Pollack

Asante Kototo trainer Steve Pollack’s recent razor form comes under a litmus test when his side face Medeama SC in a league fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium tomorrow.

The Brit has gone unbeaten since assuming office few months ago, and whether or not the fans will ‘endorse’ him as the right man for the job hugely depends on the outcome of tomorrow’s game, considering how difficult the Mauves have proven as customers to Kotoko.

Medeama snatched all points from Kotoko in their last meeting. Inside sources from the Kumasi-based club suggest that the homeside are breathing vengeance ahead of the clash.

Of course, the reigning President Cup champions will fly on the wings of victory over their rivals to improve on the log.

The Bechem United- Hearts of Oak game at Bechem equally promises to produce fireworks.

United’s quest to break their current uninspiring form coupled with their decision to overturn their 1-4 first round loss in Accra places Hearts in a very tight corner.

Already, they losing their star player Winful Cobbina to Black Stars team B for an international assignment in Togo and some injury concerns complicate Frank Nuttal’s situation.

At the Tema Park, Tema Youth will host Ebusua Dwarfs, while Berekum Chelsea welcome Inter Allies to the El-Wak Park.

Aduana Stars face Liberty Professionals in Dormaa with Elmina Sharks taking on Bolga All Stars at Elmina.

Ghana champions Wa All Stars will play as guests of Great Olympics.

Meanwhile, the Premier League Board has shelved the WAFA-Ashgold game due to the former losing its seven players to the Black Stars team B international game against Togo this weekend.

By Kofi Aduonum