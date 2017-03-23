Asamoah Gyan

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is refusing to give up on the country’s slim hopes of qualifying to the 2018 World Cup campaign despite the disastrous start.

The Black Stars quest to make a fourth successive appearance at the global showpiece is hanging by a thread following their unflattering start to the qualifiers.

The four-time African champions lie third on the table with a single point from two games amid fears the team will miss out.

But iconic Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is refusing to give up, insisting qualifying to Russia 2018 is well within their reach.

“Yes I believe we can make it to the World Cup, is not going to be easy but I know we can make it, I’m very confident,” he told Accra-based Hot FM.

“For now we have just one point which is not too good, we just have to try and win our remaining matches and hope other results go in our favor.”

“I know many Ghanaians have lost hope but I am very optimistic we can make it to Russia 2018.”

The Black Stars take on Congo in their next qualifying match in June.