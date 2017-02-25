Can Hearts End Winless Streak?

Hearts of Oak players

Accra Hearts of Oak are under intense pressure to win at all cost when they host Ghana champions Wa All Stars tomorrow in Accra.

The pressure, necessitated by their three winless games against Inter Allies, Medeama and Ebusua Dwarfs places them in a tight corner to record their first win.

But that will come with a lot of hard work and tactical disposition from both the technical and playing body due to the statistics involving the two side’s meetings.

All Stars have proven difficult customers for the Phobians regardless of the venue over the seasons and tomorrow’s seems to follow the same trend.

Indeed, what makes the task more difficult for Hearts is their guests quest to make amends after their disastrous CAF Champions League campaign recently.

Second-placed Asante Kotoko face an equal daunting task when they travel to Obuasi to battle Ashgold.

Ashgold after losing their first game to Aduana Stars have not looked back; just like Kotoko who have recorded two wins and a draw raising the stakes in the Len Clay encounter.

At Sogakope, West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) will host current leaders Aduana Stars with Tema Youth playing as guests of Elmina Sharks.

Bechem United will welcome Berekum Chelsea, while Medeama travel to Dansoman to face Liberty Professionals.

The El-Wak Stadium will be the venue for the Inter Allies-Ebusua Dwarfs clash, with Great Olympics trekking to play Bolga All Stars in Tamale.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum