Cameroonian Star To Perform At Alliance Française

Jean Sangally

Cameroon music star Jean Sangally will on Saturday, February 11 rock the Alliance Française in Accra with infectious French blues and other styles.

Sangally started learning guitar while listening to the old guitarist and singer Nzie Cromwell Jean. He also spent most of his years in Europe learning a lot from western music which he combines with his African origins to produce excellent tunes.

This artiste is, without doubt, one of the best specialists of French blues who is noted for the poetic nature of his songs which he fuses with love themes that are accompanied by harmonious tunes.

His delivery is on point, which leaves no one out – indeed, all members of the audience taken on a journey into the world of blues as he recounts his experiences and travels with a great sense of humour and tenderness.

One is immediately sucked into his music which incorporates stories alongside singing.

He is described as a man with a sweet voice who sings beautiful songs.