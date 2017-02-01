Cameroon Boycott Training …Ahead Of Ghana Clash

Ghana’s semi final opponents- Cameroon have boycotted training over bonuses ahead of tomorrow’s game.

At press time, the leadership of the playing body were in talks with Management to resolve the issue.

Should the meeting fall through, the players hinted that they would stand by their words, and indeed, Ghana could take advantage of the row to book their second successive final ticket.

An insider from the Camerounians camp who pleaded anonymity said ” if they fail to reach an agreement, I doubt the team will train.”

The insider added ” They are doing it to right a wrong which has the tendency of destroying our game.”

Both Ghana and Cameroon have lifted the AFCON trophy four times apiece.