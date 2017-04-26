Calm Returns To Zebilla After Npp Youth Rampage

An Office at the District Assembly building

Calm has returned to Zebilla, the capital of the Bawku West District in the Upper East Region, after some angry youth believed to be supporters and members of the ruling New Patriotic Party in that district, had gone on rampage over the selection of the District Chief Executive nominee.

They vandalized items at the District Assembly building, the New Patriotic Party office and the residence of the Member of Parliament, Hon. Frank Adongo Fuseini who also doubles as the Upper East Deputy Regional Minister.

Bawku West District Commander of the Ghana Police Service, ASP Emmanuel Honi-Broni told theDaily Guide that, calm has returned to Zebilla and the situation is very well under the control of the Police, but has not arrested anyone yet.

He said Police has started investigating what led to the riot and subsequent destruction of public and private properties.

“We have started asking questions and I am sure the right thing will be done, after the investigations.” He added.

Apart from destroying properties belonging to the District Assembly, NPP Constituency Office and the Member of Parliament, they also blocked the Zebilla portion of the road Bolgatanga and Bawku road with lorry tyres and set them ablaze.

Some other youth were seen motor bikes and riding recklessly as they chanted “2020 NO FUSEINI, 2020 NO FUSEINI”. Hon. Frank Fuseini Adongo is the Member of Parliament for the Zebilla Constituency.

They angry Youth claimed a woman cannot control the District in a way that would make the NPP win the seat again in 2020, alleging that Madam Victoria Ayamba, has not been loyal to the NPP and therefore will be a mistake if the President selected her as DCE for Bawku West.

They also alleged that, Madam Victoria Ayamba was secretly supporting the National Democratic Congress in the area and even supported them with motor bikes for their campaign in 2016.

They mentioned one Business Man and Assembly Member for the Teshie Electoral Area, Hon. Patrick Ayaaba as their preferred choice.

They claim Hon. Ayaaba sponsored the Party immensely in the district, to the extent of buying many motorbikes for Party Executives, Supporters and Polling Station Coordinators for the Party to reach out to all corners of the constituency, which resulted in the defeat of the NDC’s Member of Parliament Hon. Cletus Avoka.

An Office at the District Assembly after the riot

The Bawku West District Assembly building

The NPP Constituency Office after the destruction by the Party Youth

Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga