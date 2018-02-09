Calm Restored In Aflao

There was uneasy calm at Gbedekofe, a suburb of Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region last Wednesday morning after some youth, allegedly, attacked and killed a man believed to be mentally challenged.

The relatives and friends of the deceased did not take kindly to the act and retaliated by attacking and destroying the properties of those who they suspected had killed their brother.

The situation led to heightened tension with the youth wielding cutlasses, clubs and other deadly weapons as the reprisal attacks went on.

But for the timely intervention of the Police and other security personnel, the reprisal attacks would have been bloodier and more properties and lives destroyed.

The Aflao District Police Commander, DSP Fred Lumor who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE noted that calm has returned to Aflao-Gbedekofe and people are going about their normal duties. He said the Police got wind of the incident at about 2:30 to 3:00am after the deceased had been killed.

A resident told DAILY GUIDE that the deceased is a resident known to be slightly mentally challenged, hence was placed at a healing center for treatment.

He is believed to have escaped and return to the area. At about midnight, the deceased who is also alleged to be a trouble maker in the area was spotted by three members of a community watchdog group known as GYM-44.

The source was unsure about what ensued between the men and the deceased, except the part that he saw the heavily built men led by one Sammy, pouncing and beating up the mentally challenged man mercilessly.

A relative who happened to have chanced upon the incident recognized his brother being beaten up and went to his rescue. They quickly rushed him to the Aflao Government Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The news incensed the family and friends and they subsequently organized themselves and attacked those they suspected to be the perpetrators of their brother’s untimely death.

The timely intervention of the Police, however, averted what could have been a blood bath and calmed the temper of the aggrieved youth from both sides while they initiated investigations into the unfortunate incident.

