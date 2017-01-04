Call Me To Order -Nana

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he requires good counsel and prayers from all Ghanaians as leader of the country.

This, he said, will help him to be the leader the country so desires.

Nana Addo, who was addressing members of the Banda Community in the Greater Accra Region yesterday, stated that his doors are open to criticisms.

Speaking in Twi, he stated, “Where you have pushed me to, what I need from you is your help, prayer and good counsel.”

The president-elect continued, “When I err, I would require elders like you to correct me…This will help me to be a good leader for Ghana.”

While expressing his appreciation for the presence of the delegation and wishing them a Happy New Year, Nana Addo stated that everything happens for the good of those who believe in God.

Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, popularly called Wangara, spokesperson for the group, said the Banda residents in the Banda, Tain and Wenchi Districts – in the Brong-Ahafo Region – constitute a bastion of the stalwarts of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which Nana leads.

He explained that the “visit which was also to donate a ram to Nana Addo to assist him feed his numerous visitors was to complete the joy we have all been put into after the great victory.”

The delegation prayed for Nana Addo as he awaits his investiture on Saturday as president of Ghana.

Present at the ceremony were Sheikh Omaru Adam, Deputy Municipal Chief Imam of Wenchi; Alhaji Iddrisu Mahammudu, Banda Chief of Wenchi; Alhaji Fuseni Banda, Takyiman Banda Chief; Alhaji Abu, an Elder of the Banda Community; Alhaji Awudu Sadat, former aide to the late Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama, among others.

jeffdegraft44@yahoo.com

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson