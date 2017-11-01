Call For Ayisi Boateng Sack Unnecessary – Sammy Awuku

Sammy Awuku

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Youth Organiser, Sammy Awuku says calls for the dismissal of Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa George Ayisi Boateng is unnecessary.

According to him, although the comment was unfortunate, he does not need to resign as some are clamouring for.

“The comment was avoidable as a government official but I think it is unnecessary to call for his sack because of that. I am against people calling for his sack because President is the only one who can sack” he said on Adom TV’s Morning Show “Badwam” Wednesday.

George Ayisi Boateng’s pledge to prioritize the welfare of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members before considering other Ghanaians, has been met with outrage and calls for his dismissal from some sections of the public.

He made these remarks at a ceremony over the weekend to welcome fresh members of the tertiary wing of the NPP, Tertiary Students’ Confederacy Network (TESCON) at the Kumasi Technical University.

… This government is doing its best to create job opportunities and me for instance, I told my people over there [that], it is because of NPP that I’m here, so the NPP man is my priority. I told them when NDC was in power it was Kwesi Ahwoi who was there, now we are in power, so Ayisi-Boateng is here with you. My topmost priority is the problems of an NPP person before any other Ghanaian, take it or leave it.”

“Indeed I’m not boasting, but I’ve started meeting the NPP groups. Every weekend I meet some group members and I tell you if I had my way, every job opportunity that will come will go to a TESCON member before any other person. And I know my colleague appointees also have the same feeling except that because of IMF we cannot do anything now.

Some section of the public have vented their spleen and described the comments as distasteful.

Some also took offense to the undertone of partisanship and cronyism in the High Commissioner’s comments.

But the comment according to Sammy Awuku is not discriminatory though undeserving of a government appointee whose duty is to remain fair in the discharge of his duty.

He believes the claim by Ghana’s High Commissioner to South that he will priorities NPP members ahead of other Ghanaians is unnecessary and should have been avoided.

