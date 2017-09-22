CAF Storm Ghana

CAF

CAF president Ahmad has arrived in Accra yesterday and addressed the media briefly.

The entire membership of the continent’s football governing body’s Executive Committee are in the country for a meeting to discuss pertinent issues confronting African football.

Mr. Ahmad is expected to visit the GFA Secretariat in Accra today before paying a courtesy call on the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, at the Jubilee House.

The delegation will also attend the Alhaji Sly Tetteh Memorial Lectures, which will be held in Accra on Friday evening.

A CAF Executive Committee meeting will be held in Accra tomorrow where some key decisions on African football will be taken.

The entire delegation will then travel to Cape Coast where they will watch the final match of the ongoing WAFU Cup of Nations tournament on Sunday.

The CAF delegation is expected to depart on September 25.

Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi is the current 1st Vice President of CAF.