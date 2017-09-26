CAF Prez Salutes Ghana… For WAFU Success

Dr. Ahmad Ahmad

THE PRESIDENT of CAF, Dr. Ahmad Ahmad, has saluted Ghana for perfectly organizing the West African Football Union (WAFU) tournament.

He said the two weeks tournament did not suffer any major hitch in terms of organization and the country ought to be congratulated for that.

Dr. Ahmad Ahmad stated that he is equally elated and thrilled about the high standard of football showcased by the participating teams.

He noted that the standard of football which was displayed by the footballers from the various countries clearly shows that Africa football has come of age.

Addressing a colossal crowd during the closing ceremony of the 16-nation tournament on Sunday, he stated that he was happy to be part of the tournament.

On his part, GFA President, Kwasi Nyantakyi, stated that West Africa has proven that it is a major force to reckon with in global football.

He stated that West Africa has, during the two weeks, displayed that it has abundance of football talents, adding, the tournament had lived up to expectation.

Kwasi Nyantakyi also commended Fox Sports, a top global media organization, for helping to make the tournament grand, adding that Ghana media also deserve praises.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi