CAF Endorses GIS Charity Project

Dr Ahmad poses with the Enti brothers

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr. Ahmad Ahmad, paid a surprise visit to Ghana International School (GIS), to meet with Kwabena and Ekow Enti.

Two brothers (Kwabena & Ekow) and students of the school recently came up with an initiative dubbed “Boots for Charity”. This initiative was designed to collect and donate used football boots, shin pads and trainers to the less privileged in our communities.

Dr. Ahmad Ahmad was thrilled by the initiative after he was informed about it by KwesiNyantakyi, the President of the Ghana Football Association and the First Vice President of CAF, during a conversation. The CAF President was moved to congratulate and encourage the boys since the initiative formed part of CAF’s Football Grassroots Development programme.

Dr. Ahmad Ahmad and Kwesi Nyantakyi were accompanied by CAF Executive Committee members and members of the Ghana Football Association including George Afriyie, Ibrahim Sannie and Linear Addy.

The Vice Principal of the Junior School, Ms. Bruce-Muller welcomed the visitors and briefed the CAF officials on the “Boots for Charity” project and how well it fits into one of the school’s strategic plans.

Dr. Ahmad Ahmad and Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi took turns to advise the students on the importance of education and the role it plays in the modern game of football locally, on the African continent and the world at large. They also interacted with the two brothers on their “Boots for Charity” drive.

Recounting the campaign story, their mother Mrs. Naa Enti, who was also present on the day, took the opportunity to shed more light on how it all started.

Dr. Ahmad Ahmad noted that this philanthropic gesture was very laudable and therefore offered his full support to them.

As a result of this humanitarian initiative, the dreams of young aspiring footballers may just be achieved. The brothers plan to take the appeal to other schools in Ghana and around the world.

From The Sports Desk