CAF Chief Meets Veep

Ahmad Ahmad and Vice Prez Mahamudu Bawumiah with other govt officials in a group picture

A high powered delegation from the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), led by its new President, Dr. Ahmad Ahmad yesterday paid a courtesy call on Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Members of the delegation included his First Vice President who doubles as the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyi and Second Vice, Constant Omari and a host of others.

They were led to the seat of government (Flagstaff House) by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah and his Deputy, Pius Enam Hadzide.

The CAF President told Dr Bawumia they were in Ghana to have a CAF Executive Committee meeting and therefore thought it wise to visit.

He expressed gratitude to the government of Ghana for helping develop Football in Africa, saying “this government has created a conducive environment for sports and it should continue.”

This, he said was part of reasons the country has produced some of the great players in the history of African football including Anthony Yeboah, Abedi Pele and Sammy Kufuor and many more.

He also touted Ghana’s credentials for having been able to produce the first Disciplinary Committee Chairman for the world football governing body, FIFA in the person of Justice Anin Yeboah, a Justice of the Ghanaian Supreme Court.

Ahmad later announced CAFs decision to give Ghana the right to host the 2018 Africa Women’s Football Championship.

Vice President Dr Bawumia thanked the delegation for the visit, pledging government’s commitment to continue to partner CAF in sports development.

“Government will not interfere in football matters but will cooperate with football administrators to develop the game since Football in Ghana is life and we live and breathe football”, he assured.

He also pledged his government’s commitment to support and ensure a great tournament during the 2018 Africa Women’s Football Championship.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent