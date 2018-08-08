CAF Bans Ref. Laryea For Life …Others Get 10 Years

David Laryea

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has banned Ghanaian referee, David Laryea, from all football activities for life.

The ruling comes after the referee was filmed by undercover journalist, Anas Aremayaw Anas, accepting money to influence the outcome of matches.

Seven other Ghanaian referees have been handed bans of 10 years.

CAF announced the sanctions following a meeting of its disciplinary board on Monday, August 5.

According to a brief statement, CAF said a total of 15 referees have been punished by African football’s ruling body with Laryea, who officiated at 2013 U-20 World Cup, receiving a lifetime ban.

Referees Reginald Lathbridge, Salifu Malik, Eric Nantierre, Cecil Fleischer, Ouedraogo Dawood, Akongyam Theresa and Wellington Joseph have all been handed 10-year ban.

Another seven referees have been provisionally banned pending appearances before a CAF disciplinary board.