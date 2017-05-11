Cabum To Launch ‘The Beginning’ Album May 26

Cabum

Ghanaian hip-hop star and producer, Cabum, is set to hold an album launch for his maiden album titled ‘The Beginning’ on Friday, May 26 at the Vienna City in Accra.

The album which was recorded in Accra and comprises a fine blend of hip-hop and Afro-pop beats was released online a few weeks ago to kick-start its promotion.

The album features collaborations with a number of artistes, including E.L, Yaa Pono, Coded of 4×4 fame, Gemini, Medikal and Wanlov the Kubolor.

‘The Beginning’ album launch and concert is set to be a memorable one, as a number of top hiplife artistes have been invited to perform at the event.

Performers on the night are Okyeame Kwame, AJ Nelson, 4×4, Tinny, Edem, Wanlov, YaaPono, Flowking Stone, D Cryme, Luther, Gemini, Eno, Ko-Jo Cue, NT4, among others.

KOD, Sammy Forson, Andy Dosty, DJ Mic Smith, Baba Spirit, Johnny Blaze, Dr Pounds, Sammy Flex and Mr Kaxtro have all been invited to grace the event.

The album has 26 tracks plus two bonus tracks and all the tracks were recorded in Accra and Kumasi.