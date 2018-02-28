Cabic Promotions Launched …Signs 2 Boxers

One of the boxers; Allotey (L) receiving his contract from CEO. With them are Amin Lamptey with mic and Akwei

A new boxing syndicate-Cabic Promotions and Management has been launched at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

Ivan Bruce Kudjoe, CEO, Ellis Quaye, Director, Jonny Gordon, Operations Manager, Michael Anyetei, Technical Director, Robert Ofoli Annan, Coordinator and Mohammed Amin Lamptey, Media Manager constitute the Executives.

The event also witnessed the putting of pen-to-paper by two boxers- Patrick Allotey (Super Welterweight) and Emmanuel Quaye (Middleweight).

Cabic CEO said “Cabic Promotions and management is coming into the boxing industry with a remarkable mission of helping to change the mindset of people about managing boxers in Ghana, establish a strong brand that can easily attract corporate bodies for sponsorship as well as create wealth for all stakeholders from the business perspective.”

He said his outfit’s aim of venturing into the pugilistic spot is primarily on business and passion grounds through the nurturing of potential world beaters who will have the capacity to become world champions.

The Cabic CEO added “We are going to professionally manage the process of every step we take, consider the expectations of stakeholders, especially, that of our potential sponsors seriously and be very much ready to satisfy all key stakeholders and shareholders profitably.”

Laud Akwei, who stood in for the country’s boxing governing body, Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) president Peter Zwennes pledged Cabic Promotions of its support.

The newly-signed boxers promised to deliver to justify the confidence reposed in them.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum