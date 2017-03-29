CAA Celebrates German School Partnership

Miss Laura and Rev Grace Dodoo (R) displaying the poster

Countess Amelia Academy (CAA), a leading private basic school at Obosomase in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region, has held its 11th Partnership Week.

According to Rev Mrs. Grace Dodoo, Director of the School, the event is held annually to commemorate the school’s partnership with KGS Am Romerhof in Aachen, Germany.

Rev Mrs. Grace Dodoo indicated that during the period, pupils of the school (CAA) would engage in cross-cultural studies related to the city of Aachen, adding that the 2017 edition would feature sports and entertainment in Aachen.

She explained that the partnership between the two schools started with the visit to Ghana of Brigitte Althof, Administrator of KGS Am Romerhof and Christian Althof, a healthcare worker in 2006.

“Our partnership with KGS Am Romerhof is a welcome relief for both management, staff, pupils and parents, who are beneficiaries of 33-seater bus, 20-seater toilet facility, teaching and learning materials, among others, she remarked.

The Director further paid glowing tribute to the staff and pupils of KGS Am Romerhof, among others, for their sustained support to CAA.

Rev Mrs. Grace Dodoo said that the commemorative tree (Mahogany) also donated by the Althof family to CAA during its vacation in Ghana has blossomed on the school’s permanent site.

In a goodwill message, Mrs. Brigitte Althof lauded the long-standing friendship between the two institutions, hoping that the partnership between the two schools would be strengthened in the future.

She was happy that some past pupils from KGS Am Romerhof have visited CAA.

Ms Laura, a former pupil of KGS Am Romerhof, who is currently in the country on volunteer programme and was the guest of honour at the event, urged management to continue to work hard to boost the relations between the two institutions.

By Solomon Ofori