C/R: Chief Linguist And Wife Murdered At Abura Dunkwa

The Abura Dunkwa township in the Assin South District of the Central region has been thrown into a state of shock as residents woke up to the news of the alleged killing of the Chief Linguist of the town Okyeame Kojo Ankomah and the wife Ohemaa Efuah.

The two had their throatS slashed by the unknown assailant in their room Sunday night.

Their bodies were discovered Monday morning by their son, who on leaving for work, wanted to take his pocket money from his parents, who failed to respond to his calls on their door. The boy subsequently broke into the room only to find his parents murdered in cold blood.

The bodies have since been picked by the police for further investigation .

-Starrfmonline