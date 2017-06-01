Busy Supports SMEs

Busy CEO makes a presentation to an SME executive

Busy, a 4GLTE provider, has held the maiden edition of its Small Medium Enterprises (SME) series dubbed, ‘Making New Connections for SMEs.

The event, which was held at its flagship shop, near Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra recently, brought together a number of executives of SMEs and resource persons from financial institutions to share best practices.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Busy, Praveen Sadalege, who welcomed guests to the packed auditorium, stated that the SME Series is a monthly discussion platform to help SMEs develop ideas and strategies which would help them overcome various challenges.

He was happy that Busy was significantly supporting SMEs to expand, as well as explore opportunities for new markets.

“4G Operator is the market leader in this industry, and we will continue to lead the way in empowering our people to develop great entrepreneurs,” he stated.

Edward Ashong-Lartey, Director of Investor Services at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), averred that his outfit was established to take care of the investment needs of both Ghanaian and foreign companies.

He stated that the role of SMEs in the economy of the country cannot be over emphasized since they form about 90 percent of business units in Ghana and employ up to 70 percent of the country’s labour force.

Mr. Ashong-Lartey also called on them to make good use of the knowledge of various resource persons at the event.

By Solomon Ofori