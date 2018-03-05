Businessman Grabs Naa Torshie

Irene Naa Torshie Addo in a group photograph with her husband and some invited guests at the ceremony

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Irene Naa Torshie Addo, on Saturday tied the nuptial knot with Lartey in a colourful ceremony in Accra.

The wedding took place at the Accra Ridge Church and refreshment held at the Kempinski Hotel.

It was attended by a few close family members, a number of Members of Parliament (MPs) from both the minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the majority New Patriotic Party (NPP), as well as close associates.

Some notable faces spotted included Vice President Dr Alhaji Mohamudu Bawumia; Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye; embattled chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei; former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur and Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, among others.

Lawyer Naa Torshie Addo, a mother of two, has been the Administrator for the District Assemblies Common Fund since June 2017, after she had lost the NPP constituency primary in Tema West to Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

The woman, who represented the constituents of Tema West for two terms in parliament – from January 2009 to January 2017 – and occupied other political positions, is said to have cordial relationship with her colleagues, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Images below:

By Vincent Kubi