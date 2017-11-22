Burna Boy Declared Wanted For Robbery 

Burna Boy

Nigerian dancehall singer and songwriter, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, was Monday declared wanted by the Nigerian police for questioning.

This was in connection with the robbery attack on fellow artiste, Mr 2kay, at Eko Hotel.

Mr 2Kay was robbed at gun point in his hotel room last month.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed to DAILY POST that the Burna Boy has been told to report to any police station close to him.

Earlier, Police Commissioner Edgal Imohimi, during a press briefing, declared singer Burna Boy wanted over the incident.

He said, “Four armed robbers carried out the attack and detectives were able to arrest one of their girlfriends identified as ‘Matejero’. This led to the capture of the others.

“During interrogation, the robbers confessed that they were hired by Burna Boy through his manager, Joel Kantiock, who was arrested in Zaria, Kaduna State

“They confessed to receiving a part payment of N50, 000 before the job and another N50, 000 was paid to the robbers directly by Burna Boy when the job was done.

“At the moment, efforts to apprehend Burna Boy is proving futile but we count on him to make himself available for questioning immediately.”