Burkinabe Consulate For Kumasi

The envoy in a chat with Osei Assibey

PLANS ARE in the pipeline for the construction of a Burkina Faso consulate in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, very soon.

The move is geared towards helping to deepen the economic, social and political relations between Ghana and Burkina Faso.

Burkina Faso officials in the country have already held discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, regarding their intentions.

The Burkinabe officials have been given the green light to start the construction of the consulate and they are now searching for a land in Kumasi.

The Burkinabe Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency, Pingrenoma Zagre, made these known in Kumasi during last Saturday.

This was when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Osei Assibey Antwi.

The two top dignitaries interacted mainly on what should be done by Ghana and Burkina Faso to help transform the two countries for their mutual benefit.

His Excellency Zagre appealed to the Kumasi Mayor to help in getting a big tract of land for the construction of the proposed consulate.

According to him, Kumasi is centrally located and is a vibrant business arena therefore siting a consulate in the city is in the right direction.

He said Burkina Faso and Ghana have deep ties, which dates back to several years, and it is high time the relationship is taken to the next level.

Osei Assibey Antwi assured that the assembly would take the necessary steps to help in securing a land for the Burkinabe consulate.

He also acknowledged that Ghana and Burkina Faso have close ties and it is good that the relationship is taken a step further.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi