Bunkpurugu Youth Begs Assembly Members

The youth in the Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo District of the Northern Region have called on the 48 assembly members to confirm the president’s District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee John Kwaku Alhassan.

The youth appealed to the chiefs, opinion leaders and other stakeholders to help resolve the matter amicably for the development of the district.

“If Hon. J.K Alhassan has wronged any of the assembly members, including the two MPs in the district, we strongly intercede on his behalf.”

According to the youth, the DCE nominee was an assembly member for Namong Electoral Area and later became Bunkpurugu Constituency Youth Organizer and Yunyoo Constituency Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2012 general elections.

The Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling NPP Daniel Bugri Naabu and the Deputy Northern Regional Minister Solomon Boar clashed over the president’s nominee.

Mr Boar, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Bunkpurugu constituency, accused Bugri Naabu of causing division in his constituency.

He alleged that Bugri Naabu changed the final nominee list which was presented to the president in order to choose his favorite.

The confirmation process which took place at Bunkpurugu last Friday was postponed at the last minute without any reason.

A group calling itself the Concerned Yunyoo NPP Youth, believed to be supporters of Bugri Naabu claimed Mr Boar was sabotaging the DCE nominee for the area.

In an interview with DAILY GUIDE, the president of the youth said the absence of the DCE had negatively affected education, health and general economic activities in the district.

He appealed to assembly members and the good people of Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo to, as a matter of urgency, confirm the president’s nominee for development to start without undue delay.

According to him, the cordial relationship between the three tribes namely Bimobas, Konkombas and Mamprusi and others in the district must be maintained to enhance development.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale