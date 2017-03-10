Bunkpurugu Chief Salutes Nana

Bunkpurugu Chief Alhaji Abuba Nasinmong with H.E Nana Addo

The Paramount Chief of Bunkpurugu Alhaji Abuba Nasinmong has expressed his gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on behalf of Bimobas for appointing the Member of Parliament for Bunkpurugu, Solomon Boar as the Deputy Northern Regional Minister.

According to him, for the president to appoint the MP as a minister means he recognizes Bimobas.

He assured the president that Solomon Boar will help him achieve the vision of the party because he is a hard working Member of Parliament for the constituency.

The Bunkpurugu Chief indicated that the MP has brought a lot of developments to the constituency and now that he has been given the deputy ministerial position, he believed, he would work harder to bring more development to the Northern Region.

In an exclusive interview with DAILY GUIDE, he urged the MP to use his ministry to find a lasting solution to the chieftaincy problems in Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo to bring peace and unity to the area.

The Paramount Chief of Bunkpurugu lamented bitterly about the deplorable state of roads in the area indicating that he has been having sleepless nights over the problem.

According to him, Bunkpurugu is currently second in terms of border revenue collection target in Ghana stressing that when the roads are constructed it will boost business activities in the area since it is a border town with the Republic of Togo.

“Even with bad road network we are second in Ghana how much if our roads are good then we will be first, of course’.

He has therefore appealed to the President to help shape the roads.

The chief disclosed that even though there is a health facility in the area, it is nothing to write home about because the facility is in a deplorable state and needs a facelift.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bunkpurugu