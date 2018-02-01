Bulldog Freed

Bull Dog And Fennec Okyere

Nana Asiama Hanson, popularly called Bulldog, has been set free by an Accra Central District Court from allegations of murdering Fennec Okyere, a music producer, in 2014.

This follows an advice from the Attorney General (AG) to discharge Bulldog, who is the chief executive officer of Bullhaus Entertainment.

The advice had come sometime in October last year but the court was unable to execute it because of what the prosecution described as “codified information” in the advice.

This prolonged Bulldog’s legal battle at the court, forcing his lawyer to, at times, fume in court for what he labelled as delay tactics by the prosecution.

The lawyer, Jerry Avenorgbor, had argued that the prosecution since the case was brought before the court has tried countless times to twist the matter without any success and pleaded with the court to dismiss the matter since the prosecution could not present anything to tie his client to the charges.

The presiding judge had given the prosecution many opportunities to come and explain the said “codified information” in the advice but to no avail.

At yesterday’s sitting, Magistrate Worlanyo Kotoku took the decision to discharge Bulldog based on the AG’s advice.

He said the prosecution at the last adjourned date was conspicuously absent, as was the case yesterday.

Magistrate Kotoku, therefore, maintained that he had no option but to discharge Bulldog.

Bulldog was put before the court for allegedly murdering Fennec Okyere in May 2014.

He was picked up at Kokomlemle, a suburb of Accra, as a prime suspect in Okyere’s death.

Three years after his arrest and subsequent arraigning before the court, state prosecutors could not present any evidence to the court to implicate Bulldog in the charges proffered against him.

He spent a significant portion of the last three years moving to and from the court and has, on many occasions, complained that the situation is denying him the opportunity to travel.